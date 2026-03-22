Dhurandhar 2: Karan Johar expresses FOMO, praises support for Ranveer Singh's film

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has generated a massive buzz across Bollywood. Amidst this excitement, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has also expressed his enthusiasm for the movie. He shared on social media that he is currently shooting at a location devoid of cinema halls, which is why he is unable to watch Dhurandhar 2.

Karan also express happiness over the fact that entertainment industries seem to be coming together to praise Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

What did Karan Johar write?

In an Instagram Story, Karan Johar wrote, 'I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can't wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film... it's so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh', Karan wrote on his Instagram stories.'

It is worth noting that the film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and, since its release, has been shattering box office records. It is currently being hailed as one of the biggest films of the year.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar 2 box office record

Dhurandhar 2 grossed Rs 102.55 crore on the first day of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 80.72 crore on the second day of its release. It also successfully grossed Rs 113 crore on the third day of its release. The film's gross collection in India currently stands at Rs 339.27 crore. On the third day of the release of the film, it successfully crossed the gross collection of Rs 300 crore.

Dhurandhar 2, which is also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has also given a fantastic opening in terms of the gross collection of the film worldwide. Currently, the gross collection of the film worldwide stands at Rs 370 crore. With this gross collection, the film has reached the third position among the films with the highest gross collections worldwide. It has also crossed the gross collection of the film Raja Saheb, which is directed by Prabhas. The gross collection of the film The Raja Saheb worldwide was Rs 208.38 crore. Currently, the gross collection of the film Dhurandhar 2 worldwide is close to the gross collection of the film Border 2.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 song list: Aari Aari, Didi, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Phir Se, Main Aur Tu and others