Dhurandhar 2: Did Sara Arjun take a dig at Yash and the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups?

New Delhi:

Ahead of the release of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a post went viral on social media claiming that actress Sara Arjun had mocked Kannada actor Yash's film Toxic. The post sparked widespread debate online.

For the unversed, the viral post read, 'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.' Social media users interpreted it as a mockery of Yash's film Toxic and a debate erupted on social media.

Sara's father clarified

However, Sara Arjun's father, actor Raj Arjun, has now clarified the entire matter. He stated that the post is fake and that his daughter has not made any such statement.

Raj Arjun stated that Sara Arjun is not active on X. Therefore, the viral post attributed to him is completely false. He appealed to people to refrain from spreading such rumours without verifying them.

Raj Arjun also stated that the film industry is like a family and it is not right to spread negativity among artists. He urged people not to believe false news.

When will the film be released?

Dhurandhar 2 is releasing in theatres on March 19, 2026. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The trailer also offers glimpses of several of these characters.

Toxic was postponed

For those who don't know, Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 were released worldwide on March 19. However, Yash's Pan-India film has been postponed to June due to the ongoing wars in the Gulf countries. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's 2025 film Dhurandhar was banned in Gulf countries. Hence, the makers seem to be holding no collection expectations from those countries.

More Dhursndhar was released in just the Hindi language. However, the sequel is being released on a pan-India level. Hence, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

