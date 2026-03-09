What's next in Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case? Hearing on March 18

New Delhi:

The next hearing in a Delhi court in the case involving actor Rajpal Yadav is now near. The hearing is scheduled for March 18 and all eyes are on it. It's worth noting that the court previously granted Rajpal Yadav interim bail. The court granted this relief because approximately Rs 75 lakh had been deposited in the case. Furthermore, the court granted temporary relief to Rajpal Yadav, considering his niece's wedding, so he could attend a family function.

Road ahead for Rajpal Yadav

The hearing on March 18 may determine the future course of the case. During the last hearing, the court had stated that Rajpal Yadav could appear in person on the next date or join the hearing via video conferencing. However, sources suggest that Rajpal Yadav may appear in person this time.

During this hearing, his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, will present his case. It is reported that this time he will attempt to have the case heard on the merits, after which the court may decide on further action.

Recently, Rajpal Yadav held a press conference regarding this matter. During this, he presented his side of the story, explaining how the five crore rupees grew to nearly nine crore rupees over time. Rajpal also stated that this was not a loan but an investment in the film.

The hearing on March 18 is now considered crucial in this case, as the arguments presented by both parties in court on that day could determine the course of the legal process.

On the work front

According to IMDb, Rajpal Yadav has a busy lineup for the year 2026. He is a part of several high-profile projects that are currently in production. His upcoming movies include the comedy thriller Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and the comedy thriller Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring the renowned actor Akshay Kumar. He will also be a part of the upcoming movies Haiwaan, Barefoot Warriors, along with two web series.

