Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun reviews Ranveer Singh's sequel, says Aditya Dhar's film makes every patriot proud

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has released in theatres today. However, several celebrities have already watched the film Dhurandhar 2 at paid previews on March 18, 2026. They are now sharing their reactions on social media. Allu Arjun has heaped praise on the film, while Ram Gopal Varma has been continuously lauding Dhurandhar 2.

Let's see what Pushpa 2 actor and National Awardee Allu Arjun said about Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's movie

Allu Arjun's X post

Allu Arjun took to his X profile and wrote, 'Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments.. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by R Madhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother Ranveer Singh in our country. RVS on fire. Aditya Dhar garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker! An Indian story… International swag! Jai Hind'.

See the post here:

R Madhavan responds

R Madhavan was quick to respond to Allu Arjun's X post and wrote, 'I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you.. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life'.

Allu Arjun further wrote, 'Your welcome . N thank you for your compliments. Your look & performance is classy & on dot. Nailed it'.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhvan and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The sequel is also written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has released in theatres today worldwide.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Vijay Deverakonda reviews Ranveer Singh's film, calls Aditya Dhar 'mad genius'