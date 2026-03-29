Dhurandhar 2 actor Abhay Arora says how Ranveer Singh used to 'fly back to his wife' between shoots

New Delhi:

Actor Abhay Arora, who was recently seen in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, expressed his views on his co-star Ranveer Singh and revealed that he would often fly back to his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone, between shoots to spend time with her and take care of her during the film’s shooting schedule.

In a recent conversation with Mirchi Plus, when asked about what he had to say about Ranveer Singh, Abhay called Ranveer a "very down-to-earth man" and a "genuinely good person." Read on to know what he said about Ranveer taking care of his wife during the filming of Dhurandhar 2.

Abhay Arora on how Ranveer Singh flew back to care for his pregnant wife between shoots

Abhay Arora shared that despite his busy shooting schedule, Ranveer tried his best to spend time with his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone. He said, "Ranveer Singh is a very remarkable, very energetic human being. He is also a very down-to-earth man, a genuinely good person."

Arora further added, "I remember when we were shooting. He wasn't yet a father at that time. Even if there was a three- or four-day gap in shooting, he used to fly back to his wife and take care of his family."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11: How much Ranveer Singh's film earned on Sunday, as per early estimates