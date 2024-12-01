Dharmendra shares throwback picture with co-star Jaya Bachchan, calls 'guddi' her 'loving doll'

Follow us on Image Source : AAPKADHARAM/INSTAGRAM Dharmendra shares throwback picture with co-star Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted his picture with Jaya Bachchan leaving his fans in awe. In a touching throwback post, he referred to Bachchan as his "Guddi" referring to Jaya's role in the famous 1971 movie with the same name.

Dharmendra posted the picture on Instagram that appears to be from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', where the two recently worked together. Along with the picture, the actor added an adorable caption that read, calling Jaya Bachchan his "loving doll" and praising her talent.

"Guddi, will always be my loving doll. She is a world-class artist, and she always talks high about me. (From Guddi to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)," he wrote. Notably, Dharmendra and Jaya's worked in the 1971 film 'Guddi', where Jaya played a schoolgirl with a crush on Dharmendra, who portrayed himself in a special role.

The movie was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and proved to be a turning point in Jaya's career and is remembered as a tale of youthful dreams and reality.

Jaya, Dharmendra in rocket Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The last time the duo was seen sharing the silver screen was in the 2023 movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar. The movie was a family drama that saw Dharmendra and Jaya portraying pivotal roles. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starred Ranveer and Alia in lead roles, and was released on July 28, last year.

The film became a major hit as it received much love from the audience. Among the other famous actors in the movie were veteran actor Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. Notably, Dharmendra and Jaya have worked on various successful projects which also include 'Chupke Chupke' (1975), 'Samadhi' (1972), and 'Piya ka Ghar'.

(With inputs from agencies)