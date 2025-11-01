Dharmendra hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness | Here's what we know Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, October 31, 2025. On Friday evening, journalist Vickey Lalwani took to his X handle to reveal the real reason behind Dharmendra's hospitalisation.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Friday, October 31, 2025. The news of his hospitalisation left several fans concerned. Reportedly, Dharmendra's sons and actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are keeping a track of his health as he is currently under doctors' observation.

While reports suggested it was a routine check-up, journalist Vickey Lalwani took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to reveal the real reason behind Dharmendra's hospitalisation. Read on to know the reason behind Dharmendra's hospitalisation.

Reason for Dharmendra's hospitalisation

In his post, Vickey claimed that the Sholay actor was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath. He wrote, "Dharmendra is in the ICU in Breach Candy Hospital. When I contacted the hospital, I was told that the legendary actor came in, complaining of breathlessness. Currently, his vital parameters are reading well and he is stable (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @VICKEYLALWANI_)Screengrab taken from Vickey Lalwani's X post.

Confirmation from hospital staff

An unnamed hospital staff member also confirmed that Dharmendra is stable, adding, "No, right now nothing to worry. He is stable. His parameters are okay- the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good."

For the unversed, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a routine check-up. As per the sources close to the family, there is no reason to be concerned. The source revealed, "Considering his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is just for that. He is absolutely fine, and there’s nothing to be concerned about."

Dharmendra's work front

On the work front, senior actor Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama film, Ikkis, which is set to be released in December 2025. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in the lead roles.

