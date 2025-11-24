Dharmendra’s evergreen songs: The musical legacy he leaves behind Dharmendra wasn’t only an action hero—his films gifted Bollywood some of its most unforgettable songs. From Yamla Pagla Deewana to Yeh Dosti, here are the melodies fans are revisiting after his passing.

New Delhi:

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra has left Bollywood and fans across the world mourning. Dharmendra was known not only for his powerful screen presence but also for his charismatic performances in timeless musical hits. In his acting career, the 89-year-old actor gave Hindi cinema some of its most memorable songs.

From the evergreen 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana' to the romantic classic 'Dream Girl', featuring his wife and actress Hema Malini, his filmography is filled with melodies that continue to resonate across generations.

Dharmendra’s most loved songs

1. Main Jat Yamla Pagla

The famous song Main Jat Yamla Pagla from the 1975 movie Pratiggya was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The movie was directed by Dulal Guha and also stars Hema Malini, Ajit Khan and others alongside Dharmendra. The song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. It was written by Anand Bakshi.

2. Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan

Another song, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan, featuring Dharmendra, was well received by the audience. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and it was directed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. It was featured in the 1973 film Loafer, and the film stars Mumtaz Askari, Dharmendra, Roopesh Kumar and others.

3. Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga

The song Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga was sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The song features Dharmendra and Rakhee Gulzar. It received widespread praise from the audience upon its release. The song was included in the movie Jeevan Mrityu. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and the music was composed by Lakmikant Pyarelal.

4. Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jati Hai

One of the hit songs of Dharmendra includes Koi Hseena Jab Rooth Jati Hai, from the movie Sholay. This song was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman. The lyrics of this song were penned by Anand Bakshi. The Indian cult classic film, Sholay, was directed by Ramesh Sippy and features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Dharmendra in the lead roles.

5. Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

When we think of Dharmendra, the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the movie Sholay immediately comes to mind. The song, which celebrates the friendship between the characters Veeru and Jai, portrayed by Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, was cherished by audiences and remains an all-time favourite.

This song was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman. Notably, the lyrics of this song were also penned by Anand Bakshi.

