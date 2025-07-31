Dhadak 2 releases tomorrow: Full update on cast, story, and trailer Dhadak 2 hits theatres tomorrow! Starring Siddhant and Triptii, this bold new love story tackles caste, politics, and heartbreak. Are you ready?

The wait is almost over. Dhadak 2, the much-talked-about sequel to the 2018 romantic drama, hits theatres on Friday, August 1. But this isn’t a continuation. It’s a new love story, a new cast, and a far more hard-hitting social lens.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri take the lead in this emotional rollercoaster directed by Shazia Iqbal, with Dharma Productions backing it.

Dhadak 2: A new story, not just another sequel

While Dhadak was the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak 2 isn’t connected to the original plot or characters. This time, the story draws inspiration from the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal — a raw, powerful look at caste injustice and identity. Expect more than just stolen glances and scenic songs; this is a story that bites where it hurts.

Dhadak 2 cast

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri, Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Richa, Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Mayank Khanna, Aditya Thakare, Shantanu Pandey, Bala, Priyank Tiwari, Ashwant Lodhi, Amit Jaat, and Ravi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri headline the cast, stepping into roles that demand emotional intensity and raw realism.

The film is produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her award-winning short films and socially conscious storytelling. Her presence signals a significant shift from the glossy tones of Dhadak (2018) to a grittier, grounded narrative.

Dhadak 2 storyline and plot

Dhadak 2 is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. This sets it apart from Dhadak, which was a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi hit Sairat.

This time, the story dives into a small-town love story entangled in caste oppression, politics, and systemic inequality. The two leads fall in love, but society refuses to let them live in peace.

Dhadak 2 trailer

Dhadak 2 release date

Mark your calendars—Dhadak 2 releases in theatres on Friday, August 1, 2025. It’s expected to open across major Indian cities with strong support from Dharma’s distribution network.

Throwback to Dhadak (2018)

The original Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, was a remake of Sairat. It portrayed two young lovers from different castes who elope, only to be torn apart by a chilling ending.

While it earned commercial success, the film was also critiqued for softening the original’s powerful caste-based narrative.

