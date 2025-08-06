Dhadak 2 ending explained: What happens to Neelesh, Shankar and Vidhi in the end? Dhadak 2 ends on a powerful note; love survives caste violence. But how does it all unfold in the end? Here’s the final scene explained.

The Hindi remake of the Tamil classic, Pariyerum Perumal BA.BL, is out now in theatres. Titled Dhadak 2, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii in the lead roles and Vipin Sharma, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saad Bilgrami in supporting roles.

For the unversed, Dhadak 2 is based around the caste disparities and their hard realities in Indian society. In the film, Sid played the role of Neelesh, a Dalit boy who lives in Bhopal's Bhim Nagar and enrols in the National University of Law to fulfil his mother's dream and support his family.

Whereas Triptii plays the role of Vidhi, who belongs to the upper caste and comes from a family of lawyers. She enrols in the same college and, despite being warned by his casteist cousin Roonie, falls in love with Neelesh.

Dhadak 2 story recap

Despite being discriminated against by her cousin and his college teacher, love blossoms in Neelesh's heart too for Vidhi. But while these two meet and their hearts race faster than ever, Vidhi's family gets to know of their love. Not only is Neelesh assaulted by them, but he also breaks all ties with Vidhi to live a dignified life. But after being poked repeatedly, the law aspirant finally follows through with his dean's words, 'Jab marne aur ladne me se ek ko chun na pade to ladna!'

Dhadak 2 ending explained

While one can think that discrimination is the only villain in the film, it's not. Dhadak 2 also has a hardcore villain, Shankar, played by Saurabh Sachdeva. His character is a ruthless, heartless man who sees people belonging to the SC community as parasites and sheds no tears in killing them mercilessly. Only because his sister fell in love with a boy belonging to a lower caste, the man not only forced his sister to kill herself but also did the same with others.

Things go out of hand when Vidhi's family approaches Shankar to kill Neelesh. This is followed by a very nicely shot fighting sequence near the railway track. However, while the scene can trigger some anxieties, Shankar is unable to kill Neelesh. And while he retaliates and almost kills him, he spots Vidhi's cousin Roonie. He then follows him to his home and fights back. While he kills none of them, Shankar does die in Dhadak 2. How? Step into a theatre and find out.

And to answer the first question, Dhadak 2 does have a positive ending. While you see Neelesh and Vidhi professing their love in open, her casteist cousin also shows a more accepting side in the end.

