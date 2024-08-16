Devara - Part 1: Saif Ali Khan's first look as Bhaira unveiled, film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Devara Part 1 will release on September 27, 2024.

On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers of Jr NTR-starrer Devara - Part 1 shared the glimpse of the actor's character as Bhaira. Saif will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the film, which is set to release on September 27, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Devara Part 1 also marks Saif and Janhvi's Tollywood debut. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is responsible for the theatrical distribution of the film in the Northern region, on Friday shared a picture of Saif on his Instagram handle, informing fans that the makers of Devara will unveil the look of the actor. Now NTR Arts has shared a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.

Check it out:

''His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara,'' the makers wrote along with the video. In the video, Saif's character can be seen dominating a wrestling match and beating his opponent so badly that there is blood all over the ground. The video also showcases Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his clan.

Devara's release date

The film was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film has been postponed. Later, the makers announced October 10, 2024, as its release date which was pre-poned to September 27. A report that went viral recently stated that Bobby Deol will also be seen in the end of Devara: Part 1 and in its second installment both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists.

Clash with Alia Bhatt's film

Alia Bhatt's production along with Dharma Productions is also releasing on September 27. Titled as Jigra, the film also features The Archies actor Vedang Raina in the lead role. Alia and Vedang will be seen playing siblings in this new film.

Also Read: 70th National Film Awards: Aattam wins Best Feature Film, Yash's KGF 2 gets Best Feature Film In Kannada