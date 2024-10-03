Devara Part 1: Jr NTR's film gains momentum on Gandhi Jayanti, crosses Rs 200 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara stars Saif Ali Khan as antagonist.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara Part 1 took the maximum advantage of the holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, as it crossed Rs 200 crore nett mark in domestic circuits. As pere Sacnilk, the film minted nearly Rs 20 crore on Wednesday, taking its total nett collections in India past Rs 205 crore after six days of theatrical release.After a successful opening weekend, Devara Part 1 witnessed a slow Monday and Tuesday at the box office due to non-holidays.

Check day-wise box office report:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 82.5 crore (Telugu: Rs 73.25 crore, Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1 crore and Malayalam: Rs 40 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 38.2 crore (Telugu: Rs 27.55 crore, Hindi: Rs 9 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1.05 crore and Malayalam: Rs 25 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 39.9 crore (Telugu: Rs 27.7 crore, Hindi: Rs 10.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1.1 crore and Malayalam: Rs 25 lakh)

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 12.5 crore (Telugu: Rs 8 crore, Hindi: Rs 4 crore, Kannada: Rs 10 lakh, Tamil: Rs 30 lakh and Malayalam: Rs 10 lakh)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 14 crore (Telugu: Rs 9.1 crore, Hindi: Rs 4.25 crore, Kannada: Rs 10 lakh, Tamil: Rs 45 lakh and Malayalam: Rs 10 lakh)

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 20.5 crore

Total - Rs 207.85 crore

Deets about Devara Part 1

The film is directed by Koratala Siva, known for blockbusters like Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage and features Jr NTR in twin roles. The actor is playing both a father and a son in double the action and excitement. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in the South with a key role, while Saif Ali Khan has once again stepped in as the lead antagonist for the second time in a pan-India film after Adipurush.

