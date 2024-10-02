Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Jawan to release in Japan on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's biggest blockbuster, Jawan, is all set to hit the big screens in Japan. On Wednesday, SRK took to his social media handles to announce the release date of his film in the country, which is also known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun'. ''Get ready for an intense, fiery and action-packed adventure as #Jawan makes it way to Japan! #Jawan arrives in Japan on 29th November!'' he wrote along with a teaser.

Watch it here:

Jawan was originally released worldwide in 2023 and went on to become the biggest Bollywood film in terms of its box office collections. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film was Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Besides SRK, the star cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

The advance ticket bookings are set to commence on July 5, which is nearly four months before its release in Japan. It was also reported that people who bought tickets in advance would receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song, Chaleya.

On the box office front, the film earned over Rs 1,000 crore and became the actor's second release of 2023 to achieve this feat. Jawan is the only Indian film to be nominated at The ASTRA Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024.

