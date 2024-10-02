Krushna Abhishek reveals real reason behind not visiting Govinda in hospital

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Govinda and Krushna Abhishek at a TV show together.

Bollywood star Govinda, who is currently under medical care in a hospital in Mumbai, was visited by several celebrated on Tuesday. His nephew Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah was also spotted at the hospital, visiting the legendary actor. However, Krushna was missing from the list of celebrities who came to visit Govinda. In a talk with Hindustan Times, the actor-comedian revealed why he couldn't visit his maternal uncle. ''He is okay and fine now, Kashmera met him. I am in Australia right now. He will be discharged in a few days,'' Krushna said.

However, he shared a post on his Instagram handle thanking fans and well-wishers for praying for Govinda. In his post, he wrote, ''Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Please let your prayers keep pouring in.''

See the post:

Govinda's niece and actor Ragini Khanna addressed fans’ concerns and said, ''My brother and mother went to the hospital to meet him. He is recovering, and I request all the fans to pray for his speedy recovery.''

What happened to Govinda?

The actor was about to leave home for Kolkata to attend a show. His wife has gone to Kolkata. While packing clothes from the cupboard, the revolver fell down and he was shot in his left leg. Govinda was shot below his knee. The bullet was fired after the pistol fell on the ground.

According to crime branch sources, Govinda was alone in the room at the time of the incident. Other members of the household were not at home. There was only a bodyguard at home who was downstairs near the car at the time of the incident. When Govinda lives in Mumbai, he keeps his licensed gun with him.

