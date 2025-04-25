Despite a successful debut, this Miss World-turned-actress left Bollywood after getting married Read further to know about the model-turned-actress who couldn't survive in the film industry after getting a good start. Later, she left acting after getting married to a businessman.

New Delhi:

Entering Bollywood and sustaining a career in the industry is not an easy task for everyone. Every year, countless newcomers arrive with hopes of making their name, but only a handful of them succeed. For some, the spotlight fades too quickly, leaving their fans wondering: Where did they go? Today, we are going to tell you about one such woman who was crowned Miss World and entered Bollywood with so many dreams, but couldn't get the fame which was needed.

Who is this actor?

The story belongs to none other than model-turned-actress Yukta Mookhey. Crowned Miss World in 1999, Yukta entered the film industry three years later with her debut film Pyaasa in 2002. Directed by Anil Mattoo and A Muthu, the film also features Aftab Shivdasani, Zulfi Sayed and Anang Desai besides Yukta in the lead roles. This romantic drama brought her immediate recognition, and she quickly made a place for herself in Bollywood. However, her journey in the industry was far from smooth. Films like Kab Kyun Kahaan and Hum Teen were deferred midway, while she was dropped from projects such as Market and Insaaf. Despite a strong start, her film career never gained the momentum it needed to succeed.

Yukta's acting career

Yukta also tried her luck in regional cinema, but success avoided her there, too. After nearly a decade-long break, she made a comeback in the 2019 hit film Good Newwz, sharing the screen with Kesari Chapter 2 actor Akshay Kumar and Jaane Jaan actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though she had a small role, her presence was noted by audiences. Now, she quietly disappeared from the limelight.

Her personal life

Yukta's professional setbacks were reflected in her personal life. In 2008, she married Prince Tuli, a businessman and financial consultant based in New York. The couple had a son together, but their marriage soon turned sour. By 2013, Yukta filed for divorce, citing serious allegations of domestic violence, harassment, and sexual abuse against her husband and in-laws. Reportedly, an FIR was filed under Sections 498A (cruelty and harassment) and 377 (unnatural sexual offences) of the Indian Penal Code. It not only affected her well-being but also had a deep impact on her career.

What is she doing now?

After her divorce in 2014, Yukta chose to take a step away from acting completely. Now living in India as a single mother, she has dedicated her life to social work. She actively campaigns to raise awareness on important health issues like HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, and thalassemia.

Also Read: Kesari: Chapter 2 struggles at box office, know how much did Akshay Kumar starrer collected on day 7