‘Deeply saddened’: Tanishq releases statement after withdrawing interfaith ceremony ad

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” says the statement shared on the brand’s social media accounts.

After withdrawing an advertisement that became the subject of relentless trolling on social media, jewellery brand Tanishq has released a statement over the incident. The ad, which featured an inter-faith baby shower, was targeted by many accusing the brand for promoting ‘love jihad’. The hashtag #BoycottTanishq also trended on Twitter on Monday.

Following the backlash, the brand took down the ad. The move has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout the day. The brand, a few hours ago, shared a statement on the matter.

“The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective,” says the statement shared on the brand’s social media accounts.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it says further.

