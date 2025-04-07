Deepika Padukone to play Suhana Khan's mother in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? After the super success of Pathaan and Jawan success, Shah Rukh Khan will once again be seen with Deepika Padukone onscreen. Reportedly, the actress, who recently embraced motherhood has signed up to play SRK's daughter and actor Suhana Khan's mother on screen.

It is being claimed that Deepika Padukone will play the role of the mother of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film King. According to reports, the actress has been cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film to be directed by Siddharth Anand. The report claims that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a Don in the film and Deepika will play the role of Suhana's mother. It is significant to note that there is a difference of only 14 years between the age of Suhana and Deepika.

Deepika takes up a supporting role for Shah Rukh?

According to reports, Deepika's character will be small but very important in the film. Both Shah Rukh and Siddharth wanted Deepika for this special role. Even though it is not the main character, Deepika has happily accepted it. She did the same when it came to taking up a supporting role in Jawan. The Atlee film had DP in a supporting but significant role, which the actress signed for the love she has for SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 6 film together?

The pair of Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is once again ready to rock the big screen. This journey, which started with Om Shanti Om, reached blockbuster films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. Now this pair will be seen together in Siddharth Anand's new action thriller film King. There are reports that next year both of them will also come together in Pathaan 2.

What will be the story of the film?

The full story of the film King has not been revealed yet, but it can be an action thriller full of revenge. It can be inspired by the 2000 film Bichhoo and the French film Leon: The Professional. In this, Shah Rukh can be seen in the role of a dangerous assassin. This is Suhana's second film overall and first theatrical release. Earlier she appeared in the OTT film The Archies.

The director of the film has changed

Initially, Sujoy Ghosh, the Kahaani director was directing this film, but now Siddharth Anand has taken over the command of King. Earlier Saif Ali Khan and Tabu were considered for the role of Suhana's parents, but after changing the story, Deepika has been chosen. Abhishek Bachchan will play the villain in the film, while 'Munjya' fame Abhay Verma will also play an important role.

When will King be released?

The pre-production work of the film is going on rapidly these days. It is being told that its shooting will start in Mumbai from next month. If everything goes well, King will be released in theatres in late 2026.

