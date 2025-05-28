Deepika Padukone's new 'peace of mind' statement amid Spirit controversy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Watch Amidst the ongoing controversy over the film 'Spirit', a statement by Deepika Padukone is now going viral. Know what Deepika said.

New Delhi:

After Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit', the director posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, which was considered a target at Deepika Padukone. After this post, the matter seems to be gaining momentum. Fans of both are also clashing on social media. Meanwhile, a statement by Deepika Padukone has come to for, which is now garnering attention.

Deepika spoke about control in difficult situations

Deepika recently graced the EN ÉQUILIBRE Cartier High Jewellery Event in Stockholm, Sweden, in a voluminous red off-shoulder gown, where she answered the question of dealing with the challenges in personal and professional life. During this, the actress said, 'I think what keeps me balanced is just being true and authentic. Whenever I face difficult situations or difficult circumstances, I think listening to my inner voice and just being able to make decisions and stick to those decisions really gives me a lot of peace. Then I feel most comfortable.'

Deepika opted for an old Hollywood glamour with a bold twist at this event. Which was paired with a sleek-back hairstyle and a show-stopping diamond and sapphire necklace.

Deepika's answer is being linked to the 'Spirit' controversy

Deepika Padukone's statement is quite viral after the controversy related to 'Spirit' and that cryptic post of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, during this statement, Deepika neither took the name of 'Spirit' nor Vanga's. But fans are definitely linking Deepika's statement to this whole matter.

This is the reason why Deepika left the film

According to media reports, new mother Deepika Padukone left Spirit after differences over payment and working hours. It was also claimed in many reports that she had demanded a fee of Rs 40 crore and an eight-hour shift. After differences arose over this, Deepika opted out of the film. And after the tweet by Vanga, DP fans think that she dodged a bullet.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone fans think she dodged a bullet by opting out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, here's why