Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face: Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday, celebs send love Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally revealed the first glimpse of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Soon after, the post was flooded with love from Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and others.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had the best Diwali gift for their fans - the couple surprised everyone by revealing daughter Dua's face on Tuesday, October 22. The family of three, dressed in beautiful Sabyasachi ensembles, posed for the happiest family photos as they celebrated their second Diwali together.

Their industry colleagues took to the comment box and showered Deepika, Ranveer, Dua's photos with love. From Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar to Ananya Panday, here's how celebs welcomed Dua's face reveal on social media.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal Dua's face

On Diwali 2025, Deepika and Ranveer chose to welcome their Laxmi, daughter Dua's face to the world. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram and extended Diwali greetings in Hindi. The mother and daughter wore similar red Sabyasachi outfits as Ranveer complemented them in an ivory kurta, bandhgala and pyjama set. Take a look at the photos here:

Celebs react to Dua Padukone Singh's photos

Quite like fans, industry celebs, too, showered their love on Deepika and Ranveer's daughter, Dua's photos. Priyanka Chopra commented, "God bless". Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh my god", father-to-be Rajkummar Rao said, "So Cute. God Bless you guys". Bipasha Basu wrote, "Wow Dua like mini mamma God bless Dua Durga Durga". Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, and others showered their love.

When Deepika Padukone spoke about motherhood

Deepika Padukone took a brief hiatus from work to fully focus on her daughter. In conversation with CNBC-TV18, she spoke about stepping out of her comfort zone for her child. The actor said, "It [motherhood] pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I've never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool. Motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way. I've always wanted to be a mother, and now, I'm playing my best role," she added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Atlee and Allu Arjun's next and King with Shah Rukh Khan. As for Ranveer Singh, the actor will be next seen in Dhurandhar, slated for release on December 5, 2025.

