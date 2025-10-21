Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face in heartwarming Diwali post | In pics The couple, dressed in traditional outfits, celebrated the festival with family, and Dua stole the spotlight with her adorable poses.

New Delhi:

In a delightful Diwali surprise, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared the face of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, with their fans. The couple posted a series of adorable family photos on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of their festive Diwali celebrations.

The heartwarming Diwali celebration

In the photos, the family looked picture-perfect in traditional attire. Ranveer Singh donned an off-white kurta with a matching coat, accessorised with a neck ornament, while Deepika Padukone dazzled in a red suit paired with stunning statement jewellery. Their daughter, Dua, who stole the limelight with her cuteness, twinned with her mother in a red dress, looking all smiles as Deepika held her in her arms and Ranveer lovingly embraced them. The final picture in the post showed Deepika and Dua performing the Diwali puja together, adding a spiritual touch to the family moment.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM - DEEPIKA PADUKONE)Dua stole the show with her cute poses as Deepika held her in her arms and Ranveer embraced them.

Fans and celebrities can't get enough of Dua's cutest appearance

The pictures quickly garnered widespread attention, with celebrities and fans flooding the comment section with praise for the adorable family. Actress Hansika Motwani wrote, “So cute,” while Rajkummar Rao commented, “God bless you guys.” Ananya Panday, visibly excited, posted, “Oh my god ,” while Rhea Kapoor also expressed her awe with, “So cute.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Dua’s first-ever public appearance, with many commenting on how beautiful and cute she looked in the photos.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM - DEEPIKA PADUKONE)Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone, on September 8, 2024.

A special Diwali gift for fans

Deepika and Ranveer’s Diwali post was a special treat for their fans. The couple, who had previously shared the name of their daughter, Dua, last year during the Diwali celebrations, also shared the deeper significance of the name. The couple revealed that Dua means “a prayer,” and explained that their daughter was "the answer to their prayers," filling their hearts with love and gratitude.

A glimpse into Deepika and Ranveer's relationship

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding was a beautiful fusion of their respective cultures, with a Konkani ceremony for Deepika and a Sindhi one for Ranveer. Their love story began on the sets of the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after several years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2015 and married in 2018.

What's next for Deepika and Ranveer?

While fans are still reeling from this heartwarming Diwali post, both Deepika and Ranveer continue to shine on the professional front. Ranveer Singh has a slew of exciting projects lined up, including Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Deepika, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again, which also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and other big names. She has also been announced as the female lead in an upcoming sci-fi film by director Atlee, alongside Allu Arjun. Additionally, she is expected to star with Shah Rukh Khan in King, a film that has generated much buzz among fans.

With their professional successes and now the sweet reveal of their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer continue to delight their fans both on and off the screen.