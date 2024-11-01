Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name their daughter ‘Dua’, share heartwarming picture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter into their family on September 8. On the occasion of Diwali festival, the couple surprised everyone with the beautiful name of their daughter- Dua Padukone Singh.

This Diwali is special for the two lovebirds as rejoice both, personally and professionally. The couple is celebrating the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter as well as the day marks the release of 'Singham Again' where both are playing headlining the multi-starrer.

This is indeed exciting news for audiences, as everyone has been eagerly awaiting this reveal, and the superstars have truly given a huge surprise.

Earlier this year, reports that the actor is expecting her first child started doing social media rounds when she was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards which she attended as a presenter.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Ram Leela’. Later they got married in the year 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, one in South Indian style and the other one in Sindhi style. Deepika and Ranveer released their wedding video on 'Koffee With Karan', showcasing previously unseen moments from their special day.

After being married for six years they welcomed their first baby in November 2024. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on November 7 and delivered the baby on November 8.

On the work front Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Singham Again’ was released in theatres on November 1. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Simba in the movie, where he helps Singham fight against villain Arjun Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone has also made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. Her dialogue in the promo ‘Main Singham nahi, Lady Singham Hai’ has already caught everyone’s attention. A few days back Ranveer Singh said in a press conference that his baby has already made a debut as Deepika shot for ‘Singham Again’ while she was pregnant.

Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki’ and ‘Fighter’. While ‘Kalki’ did decent business, ‘Fighter’ failed to meet makers expectations. While nothing is official as per various reports Deepika will be next in the film ‘The Intern’.