Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood, welcome baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally embraced parenthood as they welcome their first child on Sunday, September 8, 2024. The couple are blessed with a baby girl on the auspicious festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Friday, the couple visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha. Several pictures and videos of the 'Jawan' star went viral on social media wherein she was seen wearing a green-coloured saree and with a baby bump. Finally paparazzo Viral Bhayani confirmed the news on his Instagram handle with a special post that the duo has been blessed with a baby girl.

Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy on social media and mentioned that they are expecting their newborn in September 2024.

See the post:

On Saturday, a video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram wherein Deepika and Ranveer were spotted entering Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital in their car. Not only the couple but Ranveer's mother and sister were also spotted reaching the hospital in a separate car.

See the videos:

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone shared her pregnancy photoshoot on social media with Ranveer Singh, dumping rumours about fake pregnancy. The actress not only put all the surrogacy and fake pregnancy rumours to rest but also that wide smile in the pictures seem like a slap to all the people who troubled a woman at the most beautiful stage of her life.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 2024. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. Interestingly, the film also stars her husband Ranveer. The multi-starrer is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali this year.

