Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actress to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, making her the first Indian actress to receive this honour. For the unversed, this honour will be given to her in the motion picture category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced this list on Wednesday night.

Along with Deepika, this list also includes actors like Emily Blunt, Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Franco Nero, Timothee Chalamet, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci, Demi Moore and Gordon Ramsay. 35 names were selected on June 20, and the board of directors approved this list on June 25. Deepika Padukone was also included in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people in 2018. She was also a recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award. The global figure further made history by unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match in Qatar.

Among other notable achievements, as written in the golden pages of history, she became the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Being a Cannes jury member is also one of her achievements.

On the work front, she was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will now be seen in Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6. The film is being directed by Atlee, who has worked with Deepika in Jawan. The actress also has Kalki 2898 AD's sequel in her kitty as well.

On a personal level, she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024 and the global star is enjoying her maternity time off from work.

