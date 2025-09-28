Death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong: Emerging claims and online speculation Chinese actor Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, died on September 11, 2025, in Beijing. Authorities confirmed that the 37-year-old fell from a building while intoxicated. His sudden death shocked fans and colleagues across China, prompting widespread discussion online.

In the days following the death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong, several unverified audio and video recordings have appeared on Chinese social media platforms. According to a report by The Vision Times, these clips were shared by a profile translated as News Investigation or Investigative Journalism.

One audio file allegedly captures voices demanding that Yu’s stomach be cut open to retrieve a USB drive, while another features a weakened male voice thought to be Yu. Background voices can reportedly be heard shouting phrases such as 'Spit it out!' and 'Cut open his stomach for me!' The authenticity of these recordings has not been independently confirmed.

Alleged involvement of fellow actors

The Vision Times further reported that video footage suggests Yu was moved from Beijing’s Bulgari Hotel to the Sunshine Upper East residential complex. He appeared visibly weakened and was seen being dragged by several individuals. In the same clip, actress Song Yiren is allegedly visible filming the incident on her phone.

Another video purportedly shows Yu attempting to escape in a car park before being caught by actor Fan Shiqi, who is alleged to have beaten him before forcing him into a vehicle.

Cause of death remains officially unchanged

Despite these claims, Chinese authorities have not verified the recordings or suggested foul play. The official cause of death continues to be recorded as a fatal fall while intoxicated.

Public reaction

The circulation of these disturbing materials has fuelled intense speculation and calls for greater transparency. Fans and commentators have urged officials to clarify the circumstances surrounding Yu Menglong’s final hours.

