David Dhawan breaks down at son Varun's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch | Video

New Delhi:

The trailer for Varun Dhawan's film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was originally scheduled for release on May 21 but was postponed due to a controversy. Today on Saturday, May 23, the trailer for Varun's film was finally released. Simultaneously, a trailer launch event was organised in Mumbai, attended by the film's director, David Dhawan; lead actor, Varun Dhawan along with Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and the rest of the star cast.

During the event, Director David Dhawan broke down and wept profusely. Speaking in his dual capacity as both director and father, he shared several heartfelt anecdotes about Varun.

Why did David Dhawan break down?

A video of David Dhawan from the trailer launch event has gone viral on social media, showing him weeping uncontrollably. This emotional moment was triggered by Varun Dhawan. David remarked, 'As an actor, Varun will continue to improve; he will perform any role exactly as you desire. However, as a son, he is truly exceptional. When I was unwell, he was by my side at the hospital constantly.'

David went on to describe how deeply Varun cares for him, a revelation that caused the director to break down in tears. Witnessing his father weep, Varun Dhawan, too, became visibly emotional.

Watch the video here:

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer was released today

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer is out now and in three hours the film has received 730,127 views on YouTube. It is also trending at the 11th spot on YouTube's movies Trending chart.

Watch the trailer here:

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 5. Apart from Varun Dhawan, this film features stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar.

The film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani is being called 'a perfect mix of comedy, love, confusion and family drama.'

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer out: Varun Dhawan dives into full-blown brainrot chaos with Mrunal-Pooja