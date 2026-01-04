Dashavatar becomes first Marathi film to enter the Oscar contention list | Deets Inside It's a good news for Marathi audiences! Dashavatar has been included in the Oscar contention list. This is a big achievement for Indian regional cinema.

The Marathi language film Dashavatar has entered the Oscar race. The film has managed to secure a place among the top 150 films of the year 2025. It has been officially included in the list of Oscar contenders for the upcoming edition of Academy Awards. The makers of Dashavatar made a grand announced on Sunday officially announcing that Dashavatar has made it to the Oscar contention list. This is a major achievement for Indian regional cinema.

It is significant to note that Dashavatar is also the highest-grossing Marathi movie of 2025. Moreover, it is second Indian film to have been shortlisted for the Oscar 2026 awards after Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.

The official note!

In an Instagram post, Zee Studios shared the film's achievement. 'First Marathi Film to Enter the Oscar Contention List. Born of red soil. Carried by tradition. Now global. Dashavatar is heading towards the Oscars! #DASHAVATAR #DashavatarHeadingTowardsOscar #Dashavatarfilm,' read the post.

With this, Dashavatar has become the first Marathi film to make it to this Oscar list.

Production house expresses joy

The film's production house, Ocean Film Company, shared an note which read, 'This is a historic moment for us and for Marathi cinema. Ocean Film Company's first film, Dashavatar, being included in the Oscar contention list is a testament to the passion, belief, and continuous efforts of our entire team! We feel honored and grateful to see a Marathi story shining on a global platform.'

Dashavatar cast, story and OTT platform

Dashavatar, which can currently be streamed on the Zee5 platform as OTTplay Premium content, is extremely popular owing to the acting of Dilip Prabhavalkar. The audience was spellbound with his artistic transformation in various situations that made them flock to the theatres to have a glimpse of it.

Dashavatar also has reference to Marathi mythology, with characters such as Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Siddharth Menon, Aarti Wadg

The movie retells the story of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, which takes place in the Maharashtra area of Konkan. What is significant is the fact that this movie formed the maiden effort of spreading awareness about local cinema in Maharashtra.

