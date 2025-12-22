Danish Pandor turns 38: From Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar to his standout roles Danish Pandor is celebrating his 38th birthday on December 22, 2025. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of the standout roles he has delivered over the years.

Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch in Ranveer Singh's hit film Dhurandhar, has been all over the internet for his performance. In his acting career so far, Danish has appeared in several hit films and web series, earning recognition for his supporting roles.

Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar

Danish was recently appeard in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller film Dhurandhar, where he portrayed the role of Karachi gangster Uzair Baloch, the brother of Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait. His on-screen presence in the film stole the spotlight.

Ikhlaas Khan in Chhaava

Danish Pandor portrayed Ikhlaas Khan in the 2025 historical action film Chhaava. His was a supporting role in the film centered on Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Bada Badariya in Sacred Games

Apart from films, Danish Pandor worked in several television shows and web series. He played the role of Bada Badariya in the Netflix series Sacred Games in 2018. This gangster character marked one of Pandor's early breakthroughs in the OTT.

More about Danish Pandor

For the unversed, Danish Pandor has a following of 149K on Instagram. He often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life on his social media account. He has also appeared in shows and films such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Agent Raghav, Bombers, Matsya Kaand, Double XL, Dancing on the Grave, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, and others.

