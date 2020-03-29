Image Source : INSTAGRAM Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh to Samantha Akkineni check out complete winners list

Choice Film Awards 2020 was supposed to happen on March 14 but got postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now that the country in under lockdown, the team decided to announce the winners on Twitter and actors like Ranveer Singh, Samantha Akkineni bagged the top honors. On the other hand, Bell Bottom in Kannada and Kumbalangi Nights in Malayam won 'Best Film' of the year award. The awards were declared in eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada.

Hindi

Best Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Female) – Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)

Best Director – Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film – Gully Boy

Best Writing – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

Telugu:

Best Actor (Male) – Nani (Jersey)

Best Actor (Female) – Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)

Best Director – Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)

Best Film – Mallesham

Best Writing – Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

Tamil:

Best Actor (Male) – Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Actor (Female) – Amala Paul (Aadai)

Best Director – Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)

Best Film – Super Deluxe

Best Writing – Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Bengali:

Best Actor (Male) – Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)

Best Actor (Female) – Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)

Best Director – Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Best Film – Kedara

Best Writing – Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Gujarati:

Best Actor (Male) – Jayesh More (Hellaro)

Best Actor (Female) – Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)

Best Director – Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)

Best Film – Hellaro

Best Writing – Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)

Kannada:

Best Actor Male – Rishi (Kavaludaari)

Best Actor Female – B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Director – Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)

Best Film – Bell Bottom

Best Writing – Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)

Malayalam:

Best Actor (Male) – Mammootty (Unda)

Best Actor (Female) – Parvathy (Uyare)

Best Director – Aashiq Abu (Virus)

Best Film – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Writing – Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

Marathi:

Best Actor (Male) – Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)

Best Actor (Female) – Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)

Best Director – Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)

Best Film – Dhappa

Best Writing – Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)

