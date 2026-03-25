Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 winners list: Homebound dominates, Vishal Jethwa, Jaideep Ahlawat win big

New Delhi:

The Critics’ Choice Awards 2026, now in their 8th year, were a milestone for content-based Indian cinema, as ‘Homebound,’ under the direction of Neeraj Ghaywan, won the top accolades for the night. The film managed to leverage the success to win the top acting awards.

The Critics’ Choice Awards, under the aegis of the Film Critics Guild, recognise and honour the best in feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries. They often focus on films and performances thriving outside the realm of commercial success.

Full list of winners: Critics’ Choice Awards 2026

Short Films

Best Film: ‘Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)’

Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar – ‘Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)’

Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja – ‘That’s A Wrap’

Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha – ‘Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)’

Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar – ‘Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)’

Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman – ‘Aasmaani Jhoola (The Giant Wheel of Life)’

Web Series

Best Web Series: ‘Black Warrant’

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair, Ambiecka Pandit – ‘Black Warrant’

Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat – ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’

Best Actress: Monika Panwar – ‘Khauf’

Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat – ‘Black Warrant’

Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome – ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’

Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay – ‘Black Warrant’

Feature Films

Best Film: ‘Homebound’

Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan – ‘Homebound’

Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa – ‘Homebound’

Best Actress: Priyanka Bose – ‘Agra’

Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy – ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’

Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa – ‘Homebound’

Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade – ‘Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)’

Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar – ‘Jugnuma (The Fable)’

Best Editing: Chaman Chakko – ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’

Gender Sensitivity Award: ‘Sthal (A Match)’

Documentary

Best Documentary: ‘I, Poppy’

Special Award

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal

‘Homebound’ leads a strong year for films

With multiple wins across key categories, ‘Homebound’ reaffirmed its position as one of the most critically celebrated films of the year. Vishal Jethwa’s Best Actor win added to the film’s momentum, while Shalini Vatsa’s supporting role and Neeraj Ghaywan’s direction were also recognised.

Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for ‘Agra’, while Pasupathy and Shalini Vatsa were honoured in supporting categories, signalling a strong year for nuanced performances.

Web series continue their winning streak

The web series category reflected the growing dominance of OTT storytelling. ‘Black Warrant’ emerged as Best Web Series, with its creators Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Ambiecka Pandit winning Best Director.

Jaideep Ahlawat took home Best Actor for ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’, while Monika Panwar won Best Actress for ‘Khauf’. Supporting performances by Rahul Bhat and Tillotama Shome were also recognised.

Short films and documentaries get their moment

Short films once again proved their storytelling strength, with ‘Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)’ dominating multiple categories. Meanwhile, ‘I, Poppy’ won Best Documentary, highlighting the growing impact of non-fiction storytelling in India. What stands out this year is a clear shift in what gets recognised. The Critics’ Choice Awards continue to reward storytelling that is layered, rooted, and performance-driven rather than purely commercial.

From ‘Homebound’s’ quiet intensity to ‘Black Warrant’s’ gripping narrative and ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’s’ character depth, the winners reflect a wider change in audience taste as well. If this year is any indication, Indian cinema and streaming content are entering a phase where substance is no longer niche, it’s leading the conversation.

Also read: Critics' Choice Awards 2026 nominations: Black Warrant leads, Akshaye Khanna earns nod for Dhurandhar