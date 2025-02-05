Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Crazxy teaser out: Sohum Shah's next film after Tumbbad re-release is based on father's redemption | WATCH

After Tumbbad re-release success, Sohum Shah will now be been in Crazxy, an emotional thriller. The teaser of this film has been released on Wednesday.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 18:17 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 18:17 IST
Crazxy teaser featuring Sohum Shah
Image Source : X Crazxy teaser featuring Sohum Shah has been released today

Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah has shared the teaser of his upcoming film Crazxy. Shah finally unveiled the teaser after creating curiosity with a mystery banner and teasers with behind-the-scenes stills. Crazxy teaser promises an unprecedented emotional and exhilarating journey as it deals with the story of a father’s redemption with deep emotional stakes.

What is in the teaser?

The reappearance of Kishore Kumar, the legendary voice of Bollywood, is among the teaser's most surprising features. His iconic song 'Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu,' which debuted in the Amitabh Bachchan film 'Inquilaab,' has been remastered for the movie teaser. This enhancement adds a nostalgic edge and emotional punch in a novel and distinctive way. Kishore Kumar's voice adds a memorable intensity to the film, intensifying its already thrilling atmosphere.

About the film

Crazxy is a thriller genre that promises audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy hits cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Also Read: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba to lead in Aryan Khan's 'Bads Of Bollywood' on Netflix? Here's what we know

