Lakshya, Sahher Bambba to lead in Aryan Khan's 'Bads Of Bollywood' on Netflix? Here's what we know

Where everyone expected Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to become a hero, the starkid decided to enter the entertainment industry by directing Netflix's show Bads of Bollywood. This series was earlier called Stardom but during the 'Next on Netflix' event on Monday, the series was officially unveiled as 'Bads Of Bollywood'. There are reports that Aryan Khan's show deals with the story of an outsider who makes it big in the Hindi entertainment industry. Now reports further claim that the debut director wanted fresh faces and young actors for his project and had roped in actors who are just one film old.

Bads Of Bollywood lead cast

If the latest news from Bads Of Bollywood is to be believed, then Kill actor Lakshya and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Sahar Bamba will be seen in lead roles in Aryan Khan's series. A source associated with Bads Of Bollywood told Filmfare, 'Lakshya and Sahar Bamba are part of the long star cast of Aryan Khan series as he wanted to make Stardom with new actors, which is why he has signed Lakshya-Sahar.'

Big cameos

Aryan Khan's debut show is anticipated to have several cameos by well-known Bollywood actors. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan are reportedly set to appear in the series. Karan Johar will make a lengthy cameo appearance, and Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will play important roles.

Aryan Khan will not promote the Bads Of Bollywood

Even though Bads Of Bollywood is Aryan Khan's first project, but reportedly he will not promote it. The source has revealed that Khan has informed Netflix that he will not take part in the promotional activities. He will neither give any interviews nor will be a part of the launching event. No one knows why Aryan Khan has taken this decision, but it is believed that it is directly related to the controversy that happened some time ago regarding Aryan Khan's drug case. Aryan does not want people's focus to shift from Bads Of Bollywood to his personal life, due to which he has made it clear to the makers that he will not participate in promotional activities.

