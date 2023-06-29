Concrete Utopia: Park Seo-Joon’s first look from upcoming disaster film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Park Seo-Joon will be seen in Concrete Utopia.

When it comes to K-dramas and Korean films, they satisfy our desire for horror and dystopian narratives, and this time Park Seo-Joon is at the forefront. The fans of Park Seo-Joon are in for a huge treat. The South Korean actor’s highly anticipated movie Concrete Utopia has received a new update. The makers have released the first look at the film. In the images, Park Seo-Joon is seen in his new role as the salaryman Min Sung. His haggard appearance looks like he is now treading through the aftermath of the earthquake on which the movie is based.

Lotte Entertainment has shared the snaps from the film with the caption, "Min Sung’s character stills revealed"! Recently, they also released the teaser for the film.

Concrete Utopia revolves around the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that has devastated Seoul. Hwanggong Apartment is the only place still standing. The movie will follow the journey of the residents of the Hwanggong Apartment, who are up against the rest of the survivors. Park Seo-Joon’s character is picked by Lee Byung-Hun’s character, Young-Tak, to assist him in protecting the residents. It focuses on the residents realisation that their apartment is the last one standing in Seoul. This realisation leads them to step forward to protect the structure as well as themselves. The film is loosely based on Part 2 of the hit webtoon Joyful Outcast.

Park Seo-Joon will also be seen opposite Park Bo-Young. The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actress will be playing the role of Myeong-Hwa. She is the wife of Min Sung and is tasked with taking care of the injured after the devastating earthquake.

Joining the list of the star-studded cast are actors Kim Sung Young, Park Ji-Hu, and Kim Do-Yoon.

