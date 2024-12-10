Comedian Sunil Pal accused of faking his own kidnapping, netizens call it 'publicity stunt gone wrong'

Follow us on Image Source : X Sunil Pal accused of faking his own kidnapping

A new twist came in the case of comedian and actor Sunil Pal's kidnapping on Tuesday. Two audios of Sunil Pal have gone viral, after which this case seems to be a drama done for a publicity stunt or something else instead of kidnapping. However, whether these videos are original or fake, is yet to be investigated. Sunil Pal's voice is heard in them. But India TV does not confirm this audio.

What is being said in the audio?

In the first audio, a person is telling Sunil on the phone that they did what the comedian said. "Now you are not doing the right thing," the man says. On this, Sunil Pal says, "I did not do anything. If the media were after me, I would have said something. I did not complain." On this, the person says, "Did you not tell your wife beforehand, she complained." No complaint was made. The media along with cyber crime people took out all this. Save yourself now and do not talk about meeting now," Sunil says in the audio.

After this, Sunil Pal has released an audio statement of his. In which he said that the voice in the first audio is his. But the kidnappers have recorded it by threatening him. "The kidnappers have all his details. They are threatening to kill the family. I said whatever they said," the comedian said.

SSP Vipin Tada from UP Police said that his team is investigating the matter. The audio will also be investigated. Efforts are also being made to record the statement of Sunil Pal or his wife.

Sunil's film was released on November 22

Sunil Pal's film Coffee with Alone was released on November 22. The producer of this film is his wife Sarita Pal. The story of the film has been written by Sunil Pal and he has acted in this film. The film has been directed by Azad Hussain. Now after Sunil Pal's audio went viral, the whole case is being linked to the publicity of this film.

Six suspects were taken into custody, interrogation continues

At the same time, the strings of this incident are also being linked to Bijnor. Raids are being conducted in search of the miscreants involved in this case. Six suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned. However, the four main accused including Lavi Pal and Arjun Karnawal are still away from the reach of the police. This gang has also kidnapped Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan last month. In this case, Mushtaq Khan's lawyer has filed a report at the city police station.

