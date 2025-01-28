Coldplay's concert on OTT clocks 165 mn minutes watch time with 83 lakh views

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS Coldplay performed live in Ahmedabad on January 26.

Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad was not only a blockbuster one for the audience in attendance but also for millions around the world as well. The concert was telecast live on Disney Plus Hotstar, which garnered 83 lakh views for the live stream on January 26, clocking over 165 million minutes of watch time, the digital platform claimed. As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band had three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. Coldplay, led by vocalist Chris Martin, regaled fans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on two dates: January 25 and January 26, their last stop in India.

According to a press release issued by JioStar Digital, the live stream of Sunday's show "attracted 83 lakh views and garnered an impressive 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. Delighting fans across the nation with an unmatched experience, viewers tuned in from all parts of the country with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85 per cent viewership.''

The group, also comprising guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, performed on popular tracks 'Yellow', 'Charlie Brown', 'All My Love', 'Clocks', 'People of the Pride', 'Hymn for the Weekend' and 'Viva La Vida'. Several videos of the concert are all over social media wherein a massive crowd of over 134,000 fans can be seen enjoying the live performance by Coldplay.

Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, said the response to the live stream concert of Coldplay is a testament to their commitment to offering premium experiences.

(With inputs from PTI)

