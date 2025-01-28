Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna, who is fondly known as the 'National Crush of India', is all geared up for her next release, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The actress, who often remained silent over her personal life despite several dating rumours, finally revealed that she is in a relationship. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was talking about her 'happy place' where she accidentally revealed about her partner.

What did Rashmika say?

''Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not forever.” The Pushpa 2 actress went on to add, “But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner,'' she said.

In the same chat, she also spoke about what she finds the best in a man. ''I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are,'' she added. Rashmika is often linked with South star Vijay Deverakonda, however, neither of them ever made it official.

On the professional front

On the work front, Rashmika is all set for her next project, Chhaava, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. In the film, she will portray the role of Maharani Yesubai. Apart from this, she has several other projects in her kitty including Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, which will release on Eid this year. She also has Animal Park, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, Ek Saath Do Do, Kubera and a project with Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu together.