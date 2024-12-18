Shahid-Rashmika replace Saif-Deepika in Luv Ranjan's Cocktail 2? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : X Shahid-Rashmika replace Saif-Deepika in Cocktail 2?

Bollywood film Cocktail, released in the year 2012 and changed the course for Global star Deepika Padukone. The film not only put forth her acting caliber of the actor but also made people take her seriously after several mediocre films. Also featuring Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, Dinesh Vijan's Cocktail also proved to be a relevant film for all masses. Now seems like the film will have its second part but will have no connection with the first part.

These stars will be seen in the lead role

Now the news is that Cocktail 2 is going to be made soon. This time a whole new star cast will be seen in this film. It is reported that Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan are coming together for this film. Currently, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are in the news for Cocktail 2. At the same time, the name of the third lead actress is also coming out.

If reports are to be believed, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna has been approached for this. It has been noted that rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor working together have been going on for a long time now. It seems that Cocktail 2 is going to be that film.

Shahid-Rashmika will work together for the first time

Earlier they were going to work in a comedy-drama by Anees Bazmee in the year 2023 but the deal did not work out. Now it will be delightful to see the fresh pair of both in Cocktail 2. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have worked together in Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Fans liked their chemistry very much.

Luv Ranjan has written the story of the film

The film has been written by Luv Ranjan while it will be directed by Homi Adajania. The film will show a great story of friendship along with humour. A love triangle will be seen in the film just like in Cocktail. There is no official information about the star cast and release date yet. For now, it will be interesting to see this trio on screen.

