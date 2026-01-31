Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap shooting; here's when the film can release Cocktail 2 director Homi Adajania has been completely shot. Read further to know when can Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's film release.

The upcoming film Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is also one of the most anticipated films of this year. On Friday night, filmmaker Homi Adajania shared an official update on the film as the cast completed the shoot of the spiritual sequel of 2021 film.

Audiences are eager for every update about the film. The official release date of the film has not yet been announced. According to media reports, the film might be released at the end of 2026. The shooting of the film has been completed.

Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped with Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated the completion of the shooting of the film Cocktail 2 with director Homi Adajania. Homi Adajania shared a post on Instagram. In the picture, the director and the actors are seen celebrating and looking very happy. Sharing the picture, the director wrote, 'Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys'

Cast thanks Homi Adajania

Many celebrities liked Homi Adajania's post. Kriti Sanon commented on the post, 'Love you, Homster.' Rashmika also took the comment section and write, 'Homsterrrrr!!!! Biggesttt love to you!!'. Zoya Akhtar commented with a heart and clapping hands emoji. One user requested the director to release the teaser of the film soon.

Cocktail 2 cast

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 will also feature Arjun Rampal, Dimple Kapadia and Rohit Saraf. This film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film that proved to be a turning point in the life of Bollywood actress and global star Deepika Padukone.

