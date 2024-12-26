CM Revanth Reddy meets Telugu film body amid Pushpa 2 row, says 'no compromise on law and order'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INSTAGRAM Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Telugu film body members today

A meeting between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and directors, producers, and actors from the Tollywood industry took place at Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Amid the ongoing Sandhya Theatre stampede row, CM Reddy sent a stern message to Tollywood actors, saying there would be no compromise with law and order. CM Revanth Reddy made it clear in the meeting that benefit shows will not be allowed. However, senior people associated with the film industry said that the film gets the most benefit from the first-day shows and benefit shows. They also emphasised that the International Film Festival should be organised in the same way as it was organized during the time of Chandra Babu Naidu. CM Reddy also said that strict action will be taken against bouncers. It is the responsibility of the actors to control the fans. The film industry will have to campaign against drugs.

The delegation of influential people from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju. Among other attendees were actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh.

Image Source : INDIA TVInside pic of the meeting that took place today

Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others were also present in the meeting.

Image Source : INDIA TVInside pic of the meeting that took place today

What is the case?

On December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, stating in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. The actor, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt at 'character assassination'.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Missing Squid Game 2 on Netflix? Check exact time of its release, plot and other details