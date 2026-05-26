Chunky Panday reacts to criticism over Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam sequence in Chand Mera Dil: 'Never meant…'

New Delhi:

Ananya Panday's latest release with Lakshya, Chand Mera Dil, is currently running in theatres. The film opened to mixed reviews and has been performing moderately at the box office. As the film runs in theatres, a section of social media users have been brutally trolling Ananya for her Bharatnatyam performance, one of the segments from the film. While the actress has maintained her silence on the trolling, her father, Chunky Panday, has reacted to the criticisms.

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam dance in Chand Mera Dil

Chunky Panday has often spoken about how proud he is of his daughter, Ananya. Defending her, the actor told ETimes, "I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events,” he said.

He continued, "People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens. But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision. It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions.”

Calling it a creative experiment, he added, “This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting.”

How much has Chand Mera Dil earned?

Chand Mera Dil was released on May 22. In four days, the film earned a net collection of Rs 2.25 crore across 4,031 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India gross collection reached Rs 15.76 crore, while the overall India net collection stood at Rs 13.25 crore so far.

In the overseas market, the film minted Rs 0.25 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore. The movie’s worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 18.02 crore.

Also read: Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Good music and half-baked emotions fail to save Ananya Panday, Lakshya's film