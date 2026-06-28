England ends New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with dominant nine-wicket victory

New Delhi:

The ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has come to an unfortunate end for New Zealand women. The White Ferns have officially been eliminated from the tournament after they faced a hefty defeat at the hands of England on June 27th. The two sides met at the Kennington Oval, London, and England managed to register a nine-wicket victory.

The clash began with New Zealand coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Amelia Kerr and Isabella Gaze scoring 42 and 28 runs, respectively. Sophie Devine added 30 runs on the board with Brooke Halliday scoring 20 as New Zealand posted a total of 163 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for England, Dani Gibson was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to her name. Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp took one wicket each as well. Chasing down a subpar target of 164 runs, England made quick work of New Zealand, eliminating them from the tournament.

Chasing down the target, England lost their first wicket early as Amy Jones departed on a score of 17 runs. However, it was the performance of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophia Dunkley that helped the hosts register a dominant win. While Danni scored 89* runs in 53 deliveries, Dunkley amassed 49* runs in 48 deliveries as England registered a nine-wicket victory.

Amelia Kerr reflected on the loss after the game

After elimination from the tournament, New Zealand skipper Amelia Kerr took centre stage and talked about how disappointed she is in the exit of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Tahuhu from the squad and how heartbreaking the circumstances are for them.

“That's probably the saddest part about it. Three legends of the game leave our environment and women's cricket. The service they've given to this shirt and everything that they've done around the world, they will be missed. We'll make sure we celebrate them tonight. I've learned so much. Coming into the White Ferns as a young kid, those three were there, and mentored me and welcomed me,” Kerr said after the game in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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