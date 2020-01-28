Image Source : INSTAGRAM Choreographer Ganesh Acharya accused of forcing 33-year-old woman to watch adult videos

Popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has worked with many Bollywood celebrities like Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others, has been surrounded by another controversy. Divya Kotian, an assistant female choreographer, has filed a complaint against him at the Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli police station in Mumbai of traumatic abuse and depriving her of working in the film industry, demanding commission from income and forcing her to watch adult videos.

According to her, ever since Ganesh Acharya has become the General Secretary of the Indian Film & Television Choreographers Association, he has been harassing her continuously. She claims that when she did not listen to him, Ganesh used his post to get her membership removed from the association, because of which her income has stopped. She also says that whenever she asks for work from any other choreographer, they would all advise her to settle her dispute with Ganesh Acharya first.

On January 26th, when all the other industry choreographers gathered during an event at Raheja Classic Club, Divya also joined them and asked the ace choreographer about why he canceled her membership when she has paid Rs 1 lakh for it. It is also reported that when Ganesh saw Divya at the meeting, he was furious and asked her to leave because she is suspended. When she refused and demanded answers, the choreographer asked his fellow choreographers Jayeshree Kelkar and Preity Lad to send her away. The two female choreographers then beat Divya and abused her publicly.

Divya has also accused Ganesh of forcing her to watch adult videos. In her complaint, she has revealed that when she used to go to work in Ganesh's office, he used to make inappropriate comments on her and would also ask her to watch porn videos. She never agreed. She also claimed that Ganesh Acharya has pressurized the rest of the dancers to pay an extra Rs 500 out of their share money, which she did not agree on. This became the reason that Ganesh has been mentally harassing her.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page