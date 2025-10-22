Chitrangda Singh hospitalised? Actor shares photo from hospital bed, deletes later Actress Chitrangda Singh shared a photo from the hospital on her Instagram story, sparking concern among fans. Though she later deleted the story, she assured everyone she's recovering well. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

Fans of Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh were concerned about her health after she recently disclosed on social media that she had been admitted to the hospital. It must be noted that she later deleted the Instagram story she assured everyone that she is getting well.

The Housefull 5 actress Chitrangda Singh gave fans a glimpse of her recovery journey after being admitted to the hospital. Posting a photo to her Instagram story, she showed herself lying on a hospital bed with a medical drip attached. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Hopefully, I'll be back running like a rabbit soon!" The actress, however, did not reveal the cause of her hospitalisation. Have a look at the now-deleted picture here.

Chitrangda Singh's work front

On the work front, Chitrangda was recently seen in Housefull 5, which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Set to share screen space with Salman Khan in upcoming film

For those who may not know, Chitrangda Singh will soon be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan. This project marks her first on-screen collaboration with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Moreover, Chitrangda Singh has also been part of streaming projects like the anthology series 'Modern Love Mumbai' and the 2025 web series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', which stars Mithun Debnath, Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee and others in the lead roles.

