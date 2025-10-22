Harrdy Sandhu, wife Zenith welcome second child on Diwali: 'Our beautiful blessing has arrived' Renowned singer Harrdy Sandhu and wife Zenith Sandhu welcomed their second child on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The singer announced the news on Tuesday via an Instagram post.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and his wife, Zenith Sidhu, welcomed their second child on Diwali. The singer shared the joyful news of becoming a father with fans on social media by sharing an adorable post.

On Tuesday, Harrdy Sandhu took to his Instagram profile and wrote, "Our beautiful blessing has arrived Happy Diwali to everyone." The post was accompanied by a photo showing the newborn’s hand, along with the hands of the singer, his wife, and their elder son. This adorable family photo has won the hearts of fans.

The video post features a photo of the newborn's small hands, which were perfectly framed by his own, his wife's, and his firstborn's hands, making for the ideal family photograph.

Fans congratulate the singer

Fans quickly reacted to Harrdy’s Instagram post, with many close friends and followers congratulating him on the birth of his second child. One user wrote, "Many Many congratulations and welcome to the new member." Another added, "Congratulations paji." So far, the post garnered more than 84 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

Recently, the singer had also shared photos from his wife’s baby shower ceremony on social media, which went viral. Sharing the carousel post, Zenith wrote, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon...... October 2025."

Harrdy Sandhu's known work

Harrdy Sandhu is known for several hit songs such as 'Soch', 'Joker', 'Backbone', 'Naah Goriye' and Bijlee Bijlee'. Harrdy also portrayed the role of former Indian fast bowler Madan Lal in Kabir Khan’s directorial '83', which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He was also a part of the 2016 film 'Udta Punjab', where he played the role of Birmingham Boys 2. For the unversed, Harrdy Sandhu enjoys a strong following of 7.2 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Pavitra Punia gets engaged after breakup with Eijaz Khan, shares dreamy proposal pics