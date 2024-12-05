Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan, know how many celebrities are there in Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at Allu Arjun family tree here

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's latest film 'Pushpa 2' has been released today. The sequel features several actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. But not only Allu's film but his family is also filled with several celebs. Know his family tree here.

Allu's grandfather was a famous actor

Allu's grandfather Allu Ramalingayya was a famous actor in the Telugu industry in the 70s-80s. He married Kanaka Ratnam, after which they had two children. Son Allu Arvind and daughter Surekha. Allu Arjun (in the middle) with grandfather Allu Ramalingayya grandmother Kanaka Ratnam and other children of the family.

Allu's father was a famous film producer

Allu Ramalingayya's son Allu Arvind was a famous producer and distributor in the Telugu industry. He married Nirmala Allu and they had three sons. Allu Arjun, Allu Venkatesh and Allu Sirish.

His elder brother is a businessman and younger brother is an actor

Allu's elder brother Allu Venkatesh was once an actor in the South industry and is now a businessman. At the same time, younger brother Allu Sirish is active as an actor in the Telugu industry.

Allu is the father of two children

Allu himself married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad in the year 2011. After a few years, Allu and Sneha became parents of two children. They have a daughter Arha and a son Ayan. So this is the entire family of Allu Arjun. Now let's know how he became a relative of superstars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan.

What is Allu's connection with Chiranjeevi?

Although there are many superstars in Allu's family, his connection with the Konidela family is because of his aunt. Allu's aunt, i.e. his father Allu Arvind's sister Surekha is married to Konidela Venkat Rao's son Chiranjeevi. In this way, Chiranjeevi is Allu Arjun's uncle.

Ram Charan is Allu Arjun's cousin

While Chiranjeevi is Allu Arjun's uncle, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is Allu's cousin brother. There is a very good bonding between the two. Allu goes on a family vacation every year with all his brothers and cousins.

Pawan Kalyan is also Allu's relative

Chiranjeevi's brothers Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan are Allu's uncles. Nagendra's children, actor Varun Tej and Niharica Konidela are Allu's siblings. Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga's sons Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej are also Allu's brothers.

