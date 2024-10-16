Chennai Rains: Rajinikanth's house flooded as city faces heavy downpour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajinikanth lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, is currently facing heavy downpours and several streets and regions are waterlogged. Chennai and its nearby districts are battling flood-like conditions along with traffic chaos and disruption in essential services. Not only the general public's life is affected by the heavy rainfall but superstar Rajinikanth is also facing problems due to this downpour. A video of the Jailer actor's residence in Chennai is all over social media wherein the premises of his house are completely waterlogged.

See the video:

Chennai Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of “extremely heavy rainfall” across Tamil Nadu, affecting Chennai and surrounding districts. Due to severe weather, many train, flight and bus services have been cancelled or diverted. The Tamil Nadu government has declared it a public holiday and disaster management teams are on alert.

IMD's warning

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai on October 16. This is due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Railway services has been disrupted due to heavy flooding in various parts of the city including the Chennai-Central-Mysuru-Kaveri Express, have been cancelled. Domestic flights are also facing cancellation as many passengers opted not to travel.

Tamil Nadu government in action

The state government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices, prohibiting essential services. A total of 219 disaster teams and boats have been deployed to Chennai and other districts.

