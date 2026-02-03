Chappell Roan reacts to her Grammy 2026 red carpet look: 'I don't even think this is THAT outrageous' Chappell Roan reacted to her Grammy 2026 look by sharing pictures of her red carpet outfit on Instagram. She wrote, "Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit..." Take a look here.

New Delhi:

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan recently made headlines for her Grammy 2026 look. For the red carpet, the 'Hot to Go' singer wore a custom sheer Mugler gown, which quickly grabbed attention and received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some users praised her look, saying "I actually love this look", while some Reddit users criticized it, writing, "it's always been so weird to me how revealing clothes on the red carpet are..." One user added, "Anything for attention (sic)."

Chappell Roan reacts to her Grammy 2026 red carpet look

Reacting to the online chatter, Chappell Roan took to Instagram and wrote, "Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look's actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!! (sic)."

For the unversed, the Chappell Roan's look was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler's legendary spring/summer 1998 'Jeu de Paume' couture collection. The 2026 Grammy Awards look was reworked by designer Miguel Castro Freitas for the fashion house Mugler.

Chappell Roan at the Grammys 2026

At the Grammy 2026, Chappell Roan did not perform, but she presented the award for Best New Artist. Notably, she was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping single, 'The Subway', which was released last July.

The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles, and the ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” won Record of the Year, along with several other awards.

