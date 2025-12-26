Celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, call out hypocrisy over anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh Manoj Joshi slammed Bollywood’s ‘selective silence’ on anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Janhvi Kapoor and Jaya Prada also called Dipu Chandra Das's death barbaric.

Senior actor Manoj Joshi called out entertainment industry's hypocrisy as he slammed Bollywood’s ‘selective silence’ on anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. On Thursday, Kajal Aggarwal, Janhvi Kapoor and Jaya Prada also called Dipu Chandra Das's death barbaric.

'The problem is very simple, that Hindus are attacked in Bangladesh and nobody bothers to take notice of them, But when something like that happens in Gaza or Palestine, everyone takes notice of it,' Manoj Joshi said while reacting to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

What did Manoj Joshi say?

'Everyone comes out when something takes place in Gaza or Palestine, but when a Hindu is murdered in Bangladesh, it is really unfortunate that nobody comes out, he said in a statement to ANI. 'The time will clarify what took place,' he added.

Janhvi Kapoor's long note

On Christmas eve, Janhvi also took to her Instagram stories to post a long note as she reacted to the 'barbaric' death of Dipu Chandra Das. 'What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is a massacre. This is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about this public lynching, read about it, watch the videos, ask questions. If you still don't feel angry after all this, then this hypocrisy will destroy us.'

She further wrote, 'We will continue to cry over incidents happening in other parts of the world, while our own brothers and sisters are being burned alive. Any and all forms of extremism must be condemned and opposed before we lose our humanity.' Janhvi's post is being appreciated on social media. Users are commending Janhvi's courage for speaking out on this issue.

Jaya Prada also strongly condemned the violence in Bangladesh

Former MP and actress Jaya Prada also expressed her sorrow over the violence in Bangladesh and the murder of Dipu Chandra Das. In a conversation with PTI, she said, 'Today I am very sad. My heart is weeping tears of blood, thinking how such cruelty can be inflicted on a human being in Bangladesh. An innocent Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob. They not only killed him but also tied him to a tree and set him on fire. Is this the new Bangladesh? This is not ordinary violence, this is mob lynching.’ Jaya Prada has demanded justice in this case.

What is the whole matter?

These outbursts are is in response to the brutal murder of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, which has raised an eyebrow in the international community regarding the security of minorities in Bangladesh. For the unversed, Das, beaten to death by a mob on blasphemy charges, had his body set on fire on December 18. The communities of not only Bangladesh but also India are filled with rage and are staging protests because of the death. Some individuals are worried about the safety of minorities in the nation regarding the death.

Earlier, India on Tuesday called in the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in one week, reportedly due to tensions in bilateral relations with the rising events against India in the neighbouring country. The act was after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. However, later reports from the Bangladesh authorities have shown there was no evidence of blasphemy against Islam by Das. Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government, expressing sympathy, as well as offering assurance of assistance.

In another incident on Wednesday night, a Hindu man named Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh for allegedly extorting money, just a few days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and burned in Mymensingh district.

