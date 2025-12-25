From Shah Rukh to Salman Khan: 10 Christmas releases that dominated the box office From Dangal to Dabangg 2, several Bollywood films have been released during Christmas in the past few years, which have raked in huge profits at the box office and made the filmmakers rich.

New Delhi:

Christmas is a festival celebrated all over the world. It's a time when people take a break from their daily lives and spend quality time with their family and friends. Theatres also see a huge rush during this time. In India, films have always been a major source of entertainment.

Therefore, during this festive season, filmmakers have offered several big films for the audience to enjoy with their families. Here is a list of some of those films that have had a phenomenal run at the box office during Christmas.

1. Dunki

2023 was the year of Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. The year started with Pathaan, which created a sensation at the box office, and ended with Dunki. The film was based on the illegal immigration technique 'Donkey Flight'. Besides King Khan, the film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Dunki earned Rs 454 crore worldwide.

2. 83

This sports biopic directed by Kabir Khan became the second highest-grossing film of 2021 despite tough fight from Spiderman: Homecoming and Pushpa. It depicted the journey of the Indian national cricket team, captained by Kapil Dev, which won the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev, and the film also featured Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta, among others.

However, despite 83 earning Rs 190-200 crore worldwide was declared average due to it's huge budget.

3. Good Newwz

This is a comedy film starring brilliant actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. This comedy-drama revolves around a sperm mix-up at a hospital, caused by two couples having the same surname. The film earned Rs 242 crore in India.

4. Dabangg 3

Over the past few years, Chulbul Pandey has become an iconic character in Bollywood. His carefree attitude resonated with audiences. With Dabangg 3, Salman returned in his signature avatar. This time, he faced off against South Indian superstar Kichcha Sudeep. The film, was a box-office hit and earned well.

5. Dangal

Dangal was a film inspired by the Phogat family. The film featured Aamir Khan in the role of a man who always dreamt of winning a gold medal for India in wrestling. Dangal holds the record for being the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Dangal earned Rs 2070.3 crore worldwide.

6. Dhoom 3

This was the third installment of the Dhoom series, one of Bollywood's most popular franchises. The film captivated audiences with its high-speed chases, daring heists, and shocking twists. This time, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif joined Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in a cat-and-mouse game.

7. Dabangg 2

This list includes the second film in the Dabangg franchise, where Salman Khan returned in his Chulbul avatar. In this film, Prakash Raj replaced Sonu Sood as the villain. People loved the character of Chulbul Pandey, and this was clearly reflected in the film's box-office collection.

8. 3 Idiots

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots earned Rs 350.00 crore worldwide. The film was directed and written by Rajkumar Hirani, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the Vinod Chopra Films banner, and distributed by Reliance Big Pictures. '3 Idiots' stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya in lead roles.

9. Simmba

Simmba is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language action comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures, Reliance Entertainment, and Dharma Productions. This film, which grossed Rs 390.00 crore, thoroughly entertained audiences.

10. Ghajini

Ghajini is a 2008 Bollywood film directed and produced by A. R. Murugadoss under the Geetha Arts banner. It stars Aamir Khan and Asin, while Jiah Khan, Pradeep Rawat, and Riyaz Khan play supporting roles. The film earned Rs 194.10 crore worldwide and opened gates for 100 crore club in India.

