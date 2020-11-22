Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares diet tips for workout

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YASMINKARACHIWALA Yasmin Karachiwala

If you like to keep yourself fir and spend hours working out in your gym then it is equally impotant to give enough attention to your diet and meals plans. And if you think starving yourself or just having protein shakes before and after working out is enough then you are wrong. Here we are with a few crutial tips shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmeen Karachiwala who has thrown some light on what to eat before and after your workout regime. Take a look

Pre-workout

For your body to perform well, you've got to fuel up-and that means eating the right foods before your workout. Not eating before a workout can result in low blood sugar, which leads to tiredness and fatigue. Ideally, you should fuel your body about 1 to 4 hours pre-workout, depending on how your body reacts and whatever works best for you.

Making small yet impactful changes to your diet can go a long way in building overall health and add value to your workout routine. Some food items that I would like to recommend are:

Almonds: Adding a handful of almonds to the diet is a good way to start, as they make for a nutritious snacking option, and eating them prior to your workout will energize you. Due to their nutrient composition, almonds are known to help with boosting energy. Moreover, almonds are rich in several nutrients such as Vitamin B2, magnesium, phosphorous etc. providing your body with the much-needed nutrition.

Top up a slice of wholegrain bread with some freshly cut avocadoes - this is a great source of carbohydrates and provides you with valuable healthy fat that gives you an energetic boost when carbohydrate depletion occurs.

Post-workout

After a workout, your body is depleted of all the good fuel that has been consumed and it's important to replenish your energy after working out. Consuming the right amount of carbohydrates and protein is especially important after a workout. By consuming particular nutrients after your workouts, you improve your body composition, performance, and overall recovery. Try incorporating the following food items to your post-workout regimen:

Oats topped with almonds: Oats are packed with fiber and provide you with sustained energy. They're perfect post a morning workout, cooked in water or skim milk, add a touch of honey for sweetness and top it up with some almonds. Almonds are a rich source of vitamin B2, a vitamin known for its role in energy production and reducing tiredness and fatigue, making them a tasty and healthy topping.

Quinoa: Protein post a workout is essential for good payoff, for your hard work. The carbohydrates in the quinoa will help restore glycogen levels and it's also loaded with protein. Mix it up with some veggies or grilled chicken to add to it.

With inputs from IANS.