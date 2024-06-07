BTS' Jungkook releases latest single 'Never Let Go' ahead of 11th anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jungkook

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The Golden maknae has now achieved a significant milestone. BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, fondly known as the group's golden maknae, released his latest single, Never Let Go. The song sends a message to the ARMY in terms of strong friendship.

Fans went gaga with his latest song and took over social media to appreciate the song. One user wrote, "Jungkook's angelic voice it feels so soothing and melts our heart...Kookie please come back soon we miss you and the other members too...Army will never let go off BTS." Another user wrote, "Jungkook's angelic voice melts my heart. We miss you sooo much JK...We will never let go...Thank you so much Jungkook for this beautiful song". "His love for his army's is never ending... Let all of us support his song to encourage him plz", wrote the third user.

Jungkook released several songs, including 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Too Much featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, and "Standing Next to You," among others, which have climbed the musical charts in all the regions. For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others.

